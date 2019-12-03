Home
Macquarie Valley Funerals & Monuments
118 Market Street
Mudgee, New South Wales 2850
02 6372 2331
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:30 AM
Macquarie Valley Funerals & Monuments
118 Market Street
Mudgee, New South Wales 2850
View Map
William Michael RYAN "Bill" Peacefully on the 28th November 2019. Late of Perserverance Lane Gulgong. Much loved partner of Monique, and cherished friend of all her family. A loved brother of Micky, Moira, Zena, Johnny, George, Mavis & Lillian, and father of Jesse. Aged 79 years "Bill will be sadly missed" "Rest in peace" Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Service to Celebrate The Life of Bill. The Service will take place at 11:30am on Friday 6th December 2019 at Macquarie Valley Chapel, Mudgee. At the conclusion of the service a private cremation will take place. By special request, donations in lieu of floral tributes may be made, at the Service, to Cancer Research. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Dec. 3, 2019
