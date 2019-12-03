|
|
William Michael RYAN "Bill" Peacefully on the 28th November 2019. Late of Perserverance Lane Gulgong. Much loved partner of Monique, and cherished friend of all her family. A loved brother of Micky, Moira, Zena, Johnny, George, Mavis & Lillian, and father of Jesse. Aged 79 years "Bill will be sadly missed" "Rest in peace" Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Service to Celebrate The Life of Bill. The Service will take place at 11:30am on Friday 6th December 2019 at Macquarie Valley Chapel, Mudgee. At the conclusion of the service a private cremation will take place. By special request, donations in lieu of floral tributes may be made, at the Service, to Cancer Research. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Dec. 3, 2019