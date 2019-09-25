Home
Vicki MCAPPION

Vicki Anne McAppion 12th September 2019. Aged 58 years. Late of Dalmeny and formerly of Canberra. Beautiful daughter of Raymond & Lynette Dunbar. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Scott & Anne, Gary & Laura. An inspirational mother and mother-in-law of Lauren & Joshua, Mitchell & Jessica, Jenna & Mathew. Treasured grandmother to Benji, Sophie, Seth, Keira & Aidan. Lives have been touched by an angel. Her presence and bubbly nature will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Vicki's relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service commencing 10:00am on Thursday the 26th of September 2019 at the Broulee Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Broulee, NSW. Narooma Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4476 3888 A.F.D.A.



Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Sept. 25, 2019
