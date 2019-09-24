|
ROBINSON, VENA JOY Peacefully on Wednesday, 18th September 2019 at Mudgee District Hospital. Late of Madeira Road, Mudgee. Dearly beloved wife of Trevor (dec). Mother and mother in law of Peter & Kym and Tim & Megan. Adored Nan to Talor, Tom, Cody & Pheobe and great-nan to Jack. Aged 87 years 'Sadly missed by all' The relatives and friends of Mrs Vena Robinson are invited to attend her Graveside Funeral Service to be held at the Mudgee Lawn Cemetery on Thursday 26th September 2019, commencing at 2.30pm. Please meet at the cemetery. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Sept. 24, 2019