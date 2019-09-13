Home
VALLANCE SYLVESTER LANG

VALLANCE SYLVESTER LANG Notice
LANG, VALLANCE SYLVESTER 10th September, 2019 late of Cassin Lane Mudgee. It is with great sadness the family of the Late Val Lang, announce his passing. A Loved husband, father and grandfather. Aged 85 years "Forever in our Hearts" Please be advised a private cremation will be held. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Sept. 13, 2019
