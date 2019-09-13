|
LANG, VALLANCE SYLVESTER 10th September, 2019 late of Cassin Lane Mudgee. It is with great sadness the family of the Late Val Lang, announce his passing. A Loved husband, father and grandfather. Aged 85 years "Forever in our Hearts" Please be advised a private cremation will be held. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Sept. 13, 2019