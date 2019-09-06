|
|
TRANTER - TREVOR "BRIAN". On Tuesday, 3rd September 2019. Peacefully, at Bupa Aged Care Tumut, formerly of Mudgee. Loved father of Sonya, Steven and Sandy. Loving Pop to his 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Barry (dec), Betty and Robyn. Aged 84 yrs "Gone Bowling" The relatives and friends of Mr Brian Tranter are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in St John the Baptist Anglican Church Mudgee on Monday, 9th September 2019, commencing at 11.00 am. Following the Service the cortege will proceed to the Mudgee Lawn Cemetery for interment. No flowers by request, donations to Can Assist, Mudgee may be made at the service. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Sept. 6, 2019