FORD, Thomas Lance Passed away suddenly 26th July 2019 at Orange Base Hospital, formerly of Donoghue Street, Kandos. Beloved husband of Marie Josephine (dec.), much loved and admired father of Leonie, Tony, Philip, Andrew and Jennifer. Adored Pop to seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, brother of Neville William (dec) and son to Ida Matilda and Ernest Thomas (both dec). Aged 95 years Just tell 'em I've gone fishin' Absum piscans Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Graveside Funeral for The Late Thomas Ford, which will take place Tuesday 6th August 2019 at Rylstone Cemetery and is appointed to commence at 12.00 noon. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Aug. 2, 2019