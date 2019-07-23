|
ROHR, Terry Frederick 19th July 2019, late of 'Karline' Bent Street Kandos. Much loved father of Katrina and Wesley, dear brother of Judith (dec) and Christine. Treasured by his extended family and friends. Aged 76 years "The best of mates. Always loved, never forgotten." Friends and relatives are kindly invited to attend a Graveside Service to Celebrate the Life of Terry. The service will take place at 1:30pm on Thursday 25th July 2019 at Rylstone Cemetery. By special request, donations in lieu of floral tributes may be made, at the service, to Dementia Australia. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on July 23, 2019