MOORE, TERENCE JOHN 1st September, 2019 Late of Melva McDonald, Lodge, Rooty Hill, formerly of Gulgong. Much, loved husband of Joyce (dec.). Loved father and, father-in-law of Peter, Juanita & Petros (dec.), Yvette & Christopher, Terry & Cherie and Selina. Adored granddad and great-grandad to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Cherished brother of Pat. Aged 83 years "With tears we saw you suffer, we watched you fade away, our hearts were slowly breaking, as you fought so hard to stay. You did not want to leave us, but you did not go alone, for part of us went with you, the day God called you home." Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Service to Celebrate the Life of Terry Moore, which will take place at the Graveside, Gulgong Monumental Cemetery on Thursday 5th September, 2019 and is appointed to commence at 2pm. Please meet at the Cemetery. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Sept. 3, 2019