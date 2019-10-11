Home
Services
Eastaugh and Carroll
Corner Horatio & Lawson Streets
Mudgee, New South Wales 2850
(02) 6372 2384
Resources
More Obituaries for SUZANNE MCRAE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SUZANNE GAYE MCRAE

Add a Memory
SUZANNE GAYE MCRAE Notice
MCRAE - SUZANNE GAYE Peacefully on Tuesday, 8th October 2019 at Mudgee District Hospital. Late of Gooree Park Stud, Mudgee. Dearly beloved wife of Bob. Loved mother of Rachel, Karen & Janine. Loving nan to Adele, Jake, Conner, Lucy, Zac and Michael. Aged 67 years "now at peace" The relatives and friends of Mrs Suzanne McRae are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in The Lawson Room, Eastaugh & Carroll on Friday, 18th October 2019, commencing at 10.30am. Following the Service a private cremation will take place. No flowers by request, donations to Cancer Council Australia may be made at the Service. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SUZANNE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices