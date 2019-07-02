LAVENDER, Susan Joy Passed away suddenly 20th June 2019 late of Dubbo and formerly of Dunedoo and Mudgee. Beloved wife of Paul, much loved Mother and Mother-in-Law to Lizzy & Abe, Jono & Michelle, adoring Granny to Johnny, loved daughter of Alma & Ron (dec.), loved sister of Jan, Geoff and John (dec.), Aunty to Ant, Blake, Elise and her extended family. Aged 56 years "She was always unselfish, helpful and kind what beautiful memories she left behind" Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Service to Celebrate the Life of Susan Lavender, which will take place at the Graveside, Mudgee Lawn Cemetery on Thursday 4th July at 11am. Please meet at the cemetery. You are welcome to wear something red as this was her favorite colour. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours Published in the Mudgee Guardian on July 2, 2019