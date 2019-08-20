|
MILLER, Stanley Kevin "STAN" Late of Mudgee and formerly of Gulgong. Beloved husband of Saxon (dec.). Loved brother-in-law of Gwenneth Cullen, adored Uncle to his nieces and nephews. Aged 93 years "As long as hearts remember As long as hearts still care We do not part with those we love They're with us everywhere" Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Service to Celebrate the Life of Stanley Miller, which will take place at Macquarie Valley Chapel on Friday 23rd August at 2.30pm. At the conclusion of the Service a private cremation will take place. By special request, donations in lieu of floral tributes may be made, at the Service, to Dementia Australia. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Aug. 20, 2019