A Celebration of Life for SOOLAN LEE CLIFFORD 19.03.1967 - 17.08.2019 will be held in the paddock at 'Aquila' Goolma Road, Two Mile Flat on Saturday 31 st August 2019 4.30pm to 5.30pm Donations in lieu of floral tributes at: https:/zoo2zoo2019.everydayhero.com u oolan-s-last-ride MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Aug. 27, 2019