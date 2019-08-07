|
PENMAN, Sharon Lorraine 4th August 2019. Peacefully at Batemans Bay Hospital, formerly of Malua Bay. Dearly loved wife of Phil. Proud Mother and mother-in-law of Tom & Rebecca, Phillip & Courtney. Super Proud Grandmother of Isaac & Eli. Aged 62 years. Sharon's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend her Memorial Service to be held at the Chapel of the Broulee Memorial Gardens with a service commencing at 11:00am on Monday the 12th of August 2019. Flowers are most welcome. Batemans Bay Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4472 8886 A.F.D.A.
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Aug. 7, 2019