COLE - RUTH On Sunday July 14, 2019 at Wauchope Memorial Hospital. Late of Peats Ridge & Coolah. Dearly beloved wife of Reginald (dec). Loved mother to her 5 children, grandmother to 14 grandchildren 31 great-grandchildren. Aged 85 years The relatives and friends of Mrs Ruth Cole are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in St John the Baptist Anglican Church, Mudgee on Monday July 22, 2019 commencing at 11.00am. Following the Service, the cortege will proceed to the Mudgee Lawn Cemetery for interment. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on July 16, 2019