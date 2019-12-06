Home
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Gulgong Lawn Cemetery
Roslyn Anne PAGE (nee Gay) 29th November 2019 unexpectedly at home. Late of 'Meg-a-Lou' Maiala Road Cooks Gap. Beloved wife of Richard. Loving mother to Joanne, Shane, Kelly, Ricky and Darren. Adored grandma to Louise, Megan and her extended family. Sister of Wally and Patricia. Aged 73 years 'A special person, a special face A special someone we cannot replace' Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Service to Celebrate the life of Roslyn. The Service will take place at Gulgong Lawn Cemetery, on Tuesday 10th December and is appointed to commence at 10.30am. Please meet at the Cemetery. By special request, donations in lieu of floral tributes may be made, at the Service, to the McGrath Foundation. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Dec. 6, 2019
