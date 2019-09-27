|
|
DOUGLAS - ROSEMARY FRANCES "ROSE". On Sunday, 22nd September 2019 at Nepean Hospital. Late of Hardy Crescent Mudgee. Dearly beloved wife of Paul. Loved mother of Michelle, Greg, Christine, Sharon, Steven & Julie. Loving grandmother and great-grandmother of their families. Aged 68 years "Finally at Peace" The relatives and friends of Mrs Rosemary Douglas are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be celebrated in St Mary's Catholic Church, Mudgee on Tuesday, 1st October 2019, commencing at 2.00 pm. Following the Service a Private Cremation will take place. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Sept. 27, 2019