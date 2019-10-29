|
WELLSMORE, Ronald Edward ("Ron"). 23rd October 2019. Late of Windeyer Road Grattai. Beloved husband of Vicki, much loved father and father-in-law of Adam & Sharon, Renee & Brendan. Adored Poppy of Corey, Jayden, Jorja, Adam and Andrew. Cherished brother of Henry and Julie. Aged 70 years "May the winds of love blow softly and whisper for you to hear that we will love and remember you and forever keep you near" Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Funeral Service for The Late Ron Wellsmore, which will take place at 11:00am on Monday 4th November 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Mudgee. After the service the cortege will proceed to the Mudgee Lawn Cemetery for interment. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Oct. 29, 2019