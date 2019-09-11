|
|
MACKENDER, Robyn Jane NEE Riley 4th September 2019. Dearly loved wife of John (dec), mother of Deanne, Sandra and Karen. Loved mother in-law of Paul. Much loved Grandma to her 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Loved sister to Maude (dec), Jean (dec), Dulcie (dec) Dorothy, Joan (dec), Elaine, Barry, Brian and Betty (dec). Aged 73 years. Robyn's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend her funeral to be held at the St Paul's Anglican Church, Narooma, with a service commencing at 12:00 pm on Friday the 13th of September 2019. By request, no flowers. In lieu, donations to Bowel Cancer Australia would be appreciated and can be made at the Church on the day. Narooma Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4476 3888 A.F.D.A.
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Sept. 11, 2019