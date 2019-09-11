Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Robyn MACKENDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robyn MACKENDER

Add a Memory
Robyn MACKENDER Notice
MACKENDER, Robyn Jane NEE Riley 4th September 2019. Dearly loved wife of John (dec), mother of Deanne, Sandra and Karen. Loved mother in-law of Paul. Much loved Grandma to her 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Loved sister to Maude (dec), Jean (dec), Dulcie (dec) Dorothy, Joan (dec), Elaine, Barry, Brian and Betty (dec). Aged 73 years. Robyn's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend her funeral to be held at the St Paul's Anglican Church, Narooma, with a service commencing at 12:00 pm on Friday the 13th of September 2019. By request, no flowers. In lieu, donations to Bowel Cancer Australia would be appreciated and can be made at the Church on the day. Narooma Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4476 3888 A.F.D.A.



logo
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robyn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.