Home
Services
Batemans Bay & Moruya District Funeral Pty. Ltd.
20 Old Princes Highway
Batemans Bay, New South Wales 2536
02 4472 8886
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert STREETER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert STREETER

Add a Memory
Robert STREETER Notice
STREETER, Robert Broughton (Bob) 10th July 2019. Late of Narooma. Dearly loved husband of Rhonda (dec), father of Christopher and Bronwyn. Father-in-law to Melinda, brother of Suzanne, uncle of Marianne and Jim. Aged 92 years Will be sadly missed Bob's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his funeral to be held at the Chapel of Broulee Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Broulee, with a service commencing at 11:00 am on Tuesday the 23rd of July 2019. Batemans Bay Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4472 8886 A.F.D.A.



logo
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.