STREETER, Robert Broughton (Bob) 10th July 2019. Late of Narooma. Dearly loved husband of Rhonda (dec), father of Christopher and Bronwyn. Father-in-law to Melinda, brother of Suzanne, uncle of Marianne and Jim. Aged 92 years Will be sadly missed Bob's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his funeral to be held at the Chapel of Broulee Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Broulee, with a service commencing at 11:00 am on Tuesday the 23rd of July 2019. Batemans Bay Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4472 8886 A.F.D.A.
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on July 17, 2019