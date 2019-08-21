|
|
ROBERT FREDERICK GEORGE JENKINS 10.1.1927 ~ 16.8.2019 Late of Wallaga Lake. Beloved husband of Ruth (decd). Loving father, step-father and grandfather of his family. Sadly missed by his many Bermagui Friends. The funeral for the late Mr Bob Jenkins will be held in the Clavering Park Crematorium Chapel, Wolumla at 11.00a.m., Monday 26th August, 2019. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. JOHN R WHYMAN FUNERAL SERVICES BEGA 6492 4111
Published in the Mudgee Guardian from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019