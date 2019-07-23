|
BIRCHALL, Rita May 18th July 2019 at Kanandah Retirement Village, late of "Foothills" Mudgee. Beloved wife of Tom (dec). Much loved mother of John, Kathryn and Janine (dec). Adored grandmother of Graham, Craig, Siobhan, Sinead, Sean (dec). Great grandmother of Orlando, Jarvis, Georgina, Phillipa, Tiana & Blake. Loving friend of Pauline. Aged 87 years "Silent thoughts of time together Hold memories that will last forever" Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Service to Celebrate the Life of Rita Birchall. The Service will take place at 11:00am on Saturday 27th July 2019 at Macquarie Valley Chapel, Mudgee, thence for Mudgee Monumental Cemetery. By special request, donations in lieu of floral tributes may be made, at the Service, to The Starlight Children's Foundation. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
