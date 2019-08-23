Home
Richard BRAYNE


1935 - 2019
Richard BRAYNE Notice
BRAYNE, Richard "REX" 19th August 2019. It is with great sadness Rex's family announce his passing. Late of Mudgee and formerly of Cungulla, Townsville. Loving husband of Helen Grace (dec.). Much loved father, grandfather and friend. Aged 84 years "Thanks for a lifetime of memories, for your love and kindness, help and encouragement" Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Service to Celebrate Rex's life which will take place at 10:30am on Wednesday 28th August 2019 at Macquarie Valley Chapel, Mudgee. At the conclusion of the service a private cremation will be held. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Aug. 23, 2019
