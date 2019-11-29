|
|
Rhonda Elizabeth HONEYSETT 30.6.1952 - 5.11.2019 Much loved mother of Simon & Vanessa, and Carrie. Adored grandma of Taj Henry. Cherished sister of Gregory, Jeffrey (dec), Kevin (dec), Margaret and their families. Aged 67 years "you can shed tears that Rhonda has gone, or smile because she has lived" Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Memorial Service to Celebrate the Life of Rhonda which will take place at 11:00am on Monday 16th December 2019 at St Luke's Anglican Church, Gulgong. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Nov. 29, 2019