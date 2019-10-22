|
Peter Reginald MANN 15th October 2019 at Mudgee Hospital, late of Wallawaugh Road Hargraves. Beloved husband of Jean, much loved father and father-in-law to Darren & Tracy, cherished grandad to Becky, loved brother of John, Stephen, David, Sue and Patsy. A special uncle to Debbie. Adored by all his family and a great mate to many. Aged 78 years "Our thoughts are always with you your place no one will fill, in life we loved you dearly in death we love you still" Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Service to Celebrate Peter's life which will take place at 11:00 am on Friday 25th October 2019 at Macquarie Valley Chapel, Mudgee. After the service the cortege will proceed to Mudgee Lawn Cemetery for interment. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Oct. 22, 2019