PENELOPE JANE HOYER


1950 - 2019
PENELOPE JANE HOYER Notice
HOYER PENELOPE JANE nee LONERAGAN On Wednesday 31st July 2019. Peacefully, at home, late of Putta Bucca House, Mudgee and Hamburg Germany. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Lucinda and Niclas Ahrens, Harriet and Tim Jessulat. Loved grandma of Olivia and Charles Ahrens. Wife of Thomas Hoyer. Beloved daughter of Mit and Margaret Loneragan (both deceased). Much loved sister of Jan Dorsen and Sally McHugh-Warner, aunt to their families. Aged 69 years The relatives and friends of Mrs Penelope Hoyer nee Loneragan are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be concelebrated in St. Mary's Catholic Church, Mudgee on Saturday, 10 th August, 2019, commencing at 12.30 pm. Following the Mass a Private Cremation will take place. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2019
