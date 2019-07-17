Home
Batemans Bay & Moruya District Funeral Pty. Ltd.
20 Old Princes Highway
Batemans Bay, New South Wales 2536
02 4472 8886
Sapper 2795493 AKSILA, Pekka Matias Antero (Peter) 13th July 2019 at Opal Aged Care Denhams Beach. Late of Surf Beach. Dearly loved husband of Paula, father and father-in-law of Laura and Lachlan, Mark and Effie. Poppy to Aida. Sadly missed by his brothers and sisters, Pentti, Asko, Anttoni (Dec), Raija, Risto and Ritta. Aged 69 years. We will miss you Pete Pekka's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his funeral to be held at the Chapel of Broulee Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Broulee, with a service commencing at 11:00am on Monday the 22nd of July 2019. Batemans Bay Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4472 8886 A.F.D.A.



Published in the Mudgee Guardian on July 17, 2019
