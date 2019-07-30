|
WOODS - PATRICK JAMES On Friday, 26th July 2019 at Kanandah Aged Care, Mudgee. Dearly beloved husband of Peg. Loved father of Patrick, Michael, Tony, Denis, Matthew, Mark, Norah and Jospeh (dec). Loving grandfather and great-grandfather to his 19 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. In his 101st year "Last of the true gentleman" The relatives and friends of Mr Patrick Woods are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated in St. Mary's Catholic Church, Mudgee on Thursday, 1st August 2019, commencing at 11.00am. Following the Mass the cortege will proceed to the Mudgee Lawn Cemetery for interment. Ex Service personnel are especially invited to attend. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on July 30, 2019