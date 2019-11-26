|
HUGHES - PATRICIA MARY "PAT" On Friday, 22nd November 2019 at Dubbo Private Hospital. Late of Wilbertree Street, Gulgong. Dearly beloved wife of Hilary (dec). Loved mother of Betty, Bruce, John, Alan and Janelle and their partners. Loved Nanna of her 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Sadly missed by her family. Aged 90 years The relatives and friends of Mrs Pat Hughes are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Gulgong on Wednesday, 27rd November 2019, commencing at 11.30 am. Following the Service the cortege will proceed to the Gulgong Lawn Cemetery for interment. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Nov. 26, 2019