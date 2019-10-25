|
CRUZ - PATRICIA On Thursday, 17th October 2019, suddenly at Mudgee District Hospital. Late of Mortimer Street, Mudgee. Dearly beloved wife of Peter (dec). Loved mother of Janine, Rodney and Phillip (dec) mother-in-law of Max. Loving Nanna of Joshua, Rochelle and Braydon. Aged 76 years "Much loved and will be sadly missed" The relatives and friends of Mrs Patricia Cruz are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in St. Mary's Catholic Church, Mudgee today, Friday, 25th October 2019, commencing at 2.00 pm. Following the Service a private interment will take place. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Oct. 25, 2019