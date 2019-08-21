|
|
RAMSAY, Pamela Mary 19 August 2019. Aged 92 years. Late of Narooma. Dearly loved wife of Donald (dec), mother and mother-in-law of Stephen and Sandra, Elizabeth and Rod, Catherine and Paul and Jane. Much loved by her family: Adrian; Kathryn and Nick, Meredith and Ed and Samantha; Andrew, Kasey and Eloise, Sarah, Brad and Finn and Claire. Pamela's relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral to be held at the Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Narooma, with a service commencing at 11.00am on Monday the 26 of August 2019, followed by interment at the Narooma Cemetery. Narooma Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4476 3888 A.F.D.A.
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Aug. 21, 2019