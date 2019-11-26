|
REDDISH, Pamela June "Pam" Suddenly on 20th November 2019. Late of White Street Gulgong. Beloved wife of Peter (dec.). Much loved mother and mother-in-law to Diane & Peter, Peter & Mary, Sandra & Michael. Adored Nan to Micaela, Jordan, Ethan, Thomas, Jack, Maddie and Georgia. An excited Great Nan to be. Cherished number one to Lesley, Bobby, Anne, Rhonda, David and Libby. Aged 84 years "A special person, a special face A special someone we cannot replace" Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Service to Celebrate the Life of Pam which will take place on Wednesday 27th November 2019 at 10:30am at Gulgong General Cemetery. Please meet at the Cemetery. By special request, donations in lieu of floral tributes may be made, at the Service, to Royal Institute For Deaf And Blind Children. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Nov. 26, 2019