SMITH, Oriel Justine 27th July 2019 at Moruya District Hospital. Beloved wife of Graham, treasured mother of Brad & Debbie, Kaely & Mike. Adored Gran of Rachel & Rob, Caitlin, Lachlan, Nicholas, Cassandra and Jorden. Great Gran of Matilda and Benjamin, Oma of Benny, Emma, Jarrad, Lan & Ryan. Aged 84 years A Celebration of Oriel's life will be held at the Chapel of Broulee Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Broulee, with a service commencing at 1:00pm on Thursday the 1st of August 2019. By request, no flowers. In lieu, donations to Cancer Council Australia would be appreciated and can be made at the Chapel on the day. Moruya District Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4474 3555 A.F.D.A.
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on July 31, 2019