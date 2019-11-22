Home
Eastaugh and Carroll
Corner Horatio & Lawson Streets
Mudgee, New South Wales 2850
(02) 6372 2384
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
The Uniting Church
Mortimer Street
Mudgee
Olive Mary ARTHUR


1929 - 2019
Olive Mary ARTHUR Notice
Olive Mary ARTHUR. 4th March 1929 - 20th Nov 2019 On Wednesday 20th November 2019, Late of Mudgee, formerly East Maitland & Castle Hill. Much loved wife of Neville (dec), loving mother and mother-in-law of John (dec), Lynne & Robert, Wendy & David and Ian & Kellie. Proud Grandmother and Great-Grandmother of Andrew, Amanda, Stephen, James, Tom, Zac, Emma and Amelia. Cherished daughter of Belton and Sue Harding (both dec). Adored sister of Val, Bruce(dec) and Elaine. A much-loved aunt, sister-in-law, daughter-in-law & cousin to many. Aged 90 years "Now at Rest" Family and Friends of Olive are warmly invited to attend a service of Thanksgiving & Celebration of her life at The Uniting Church , Mortimer Street Mudgee on 28th November 2019 commencing at 12.00pm. Privately Cremated. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian from Nov. 22 to Nov. 26, 2019
