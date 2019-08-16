|
EATHER - NEVILLE DUDLEY On Monday, 12th August 2019, peacefully at home. Late of Port Macquarie Road, Rylstone. Dearly beloved husband of Doris (dec). Loving father of Michele, Rod and their families. Aged 79 years "On the road again" The relatives and friends of Mr Neville Eather are invited to attend His Funeral Service to be held in Rylstone Uniting Church, today Friday, 16th August 2019, commencing at 2.00pm. Following the Service a private cremation will take place. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Aug. 16, 2019