Macquarie Valley Funerals & Monuments
118 Market Street
Mudgee, New South Wales 2850
02 6372 2331
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
St John the Baptist Anglican Church Mudgee
More Obituaries for Neta HOLLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neta Marie HOLLAND

Neta Marie HOLLAND Notice
Neta Marie Holland nee: Gould 13th November 2019 at Mudgee, late of Denison Street Mudgee. Beloved wife of Vincent (dec.) Loving mother and mother-in-law of Max & Betty, Ray (dec.), and Geoff & Kate. Adored nan and great nan. Aged 95 years 'Sleeping Peacefully' Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Funeral Service for The Late Neta Holland, which will take place at 2.00pm on Wednesday 20th November 2019 at St John the Baptist Anglican Church Mudgee. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to Mudgee Monumental Cemetery. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Nov. 15, 2019
