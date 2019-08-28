|
HORSINGTON, Mary Melva (Melva) 25th August 2019. Aged 93 years. Passed away peacefully in Narooma. Dearly loved wife of Jim (dec), cherished mother of Anthony, Laurie, Christine, Gregory, Susan, Therese and Fiona. Adored grandmother and great grandmother. Melva's relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend her funeral to be held at the Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Narooma, with a service commencing at 11:00 am on Monday the 9th of September 2019, followed by interment at the Narooma Cemetery. Narooma Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4476 3888 A.F.D.A.
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Aug. 28, 2019