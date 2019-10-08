Home
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY HOOKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY ELIZABETH HOOKER

Add a Memory
MARY ELIZABETH HOOKER Notice
HOOKER - MARY ELIZABETH 'AUNTY MARY' Elder of the Biripi country-Taree On Monday, 30th September 2019, suddenly in Brisbane, late of Cudgegong Waters Park, Mudgee. Dearly beloved wife of Rodney. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Heather & Chris and Alan & Sarah. Loving Nan to Loving Nan to Dylan, Darren, Tracey, Jaxon, Violet & Corey. Trusted master of Xena. Aged 61 years "Thanks for coming, thanks for going" The relatives and friends of Aunty Mary are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in the Cudgegong Cemetery, Castlereagh Hwy, Windamere Dam on Friday, 11th October 2019, commencing at 12 noon. Please meet at the cemetery. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.