HOOKER - MARY ELIZABETH 'AUNTY MARY' Elder of the Biripi country-Taree On Monday, 30th September 2019, suddenly in Brisbane, late of Cudgegong Waters Park, Mudgee. Dearly beloved wife of Rodney. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Heather & Chris and Alan & Sarah. Loving Nan to Loving Nan to Dylan, Darren, Tracey, Jaxon, Violet & Corey. Trusted master of Xena. Aged 61 years "Thanks for coming, thanks for going" The relatives and friends of Aunty Mary are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in the Cudgegong Cemetery, Castlereagh Hwy, Windamere Dam on Friday, 11th October 2019, commencing at 12 noon. Please meet at the cemetery. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Oct. 8, 2019