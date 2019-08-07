|
|
EMMOTT, Marion Emily 23 March 1923 - 29 July 2019 Late of IRT Dalmeny and formerly Bodalla. Beloved wife of Jack (dec). Loving sister of Barbara (dec) and Bill (dec). Much loved mother of Julie, Jan and John. Loved by Jen, Fiona, Catherine and Narelle. Dearly loved Nanna of Damien, Brad, Zoe, Annabel and Christopher. Cherished Great Nanna of Alex, Abby, Emily, Isobel and Lucie. Marion's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend her funeral to be held at All Saints Anglican Church, Bodalla, with a service commencing at 2:00pm on Friday 9 August 2019, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (J.D.R.F) would be appreciated and may be made on the day. Narooma Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4476 3888 A.F.D.A.
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Aug. 7, 2019