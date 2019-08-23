|
|
Dr Maree Michelle GRUPPETTA 17th August 2019 at Gosford Hospital, late of Harboard St Bonnells Bay and formerly of Wilkes Cr Tregear. Beloved wife of Arthur, much loved mother of Jordan, Marissa, Mason. Proud Nanny of Magellan, Maridian, Matanzas, Indigo and Scarlett. Sister of Sean, Eiran and Danielle. Aged 55 years "Tired and weary you made no fuss You tried so hard to stay with us You suffered so much and told so few You never deserved what you went through" Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Service to Celebrate the Life of Dr Maree Gruppetta, which will take place at 11:30am on Monday 26th August 2019 at St John The Baptist Catholic Church, Gulgong, thence for Gulgong General Cemetery for interment. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Aug. 23, 2019