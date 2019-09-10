Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Malcolm William MEALING

Malcolm William MEALING Notice
MEALING Malcolm William Passed away peacefully on 3rd September, 2019. Late of Warilla. Beloved Husband of Robyn. Cherished Father & Father in law of Terrence (dec) & Colleen, Darren and Debra. Much loved Grandfather to his 5 granchildren and Great Grandfather to his 4 great grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by his Sister Joyce and Brother John.



Aged 74 Years

Your Memories Are Our Greatest Treasure

To Have And To Hold In Our Hearts Forever.



Relatives and friends of Malcolm are invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday 13th September, 2019 commencing at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers donations are invited to the Heart Foundation. A donation box will be at the Chapel door.



Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Sept. 10, 2019
