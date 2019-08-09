|
WAKELING, Lorna May (nee: Webster) 6th August 2019 at Rylstone Hospital, late of Carwell St Rylstone and formerly of Mudgee. Beloved wife of Bob. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Maxwell (dec), Rodney & Debbie, Karen & Don, Tony & Gae, Dana & John. Adored Nan, Great Nan, sister, aunty and friend. Aged 83 years 'In God's Care' Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Service to Celebrate the Life of Lorna Wakeling, which will take place at 11:00am on Tuesday 13th August 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Mudgee, thence for Mudgee Monumental Cemetery. By special request, donations in lieu of floral tributes may be made, at the Service, to Cancer Research. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Aug. 9, 2019