CUNNINGHAM, Loris Ruth (nee Jones) 12th August 2019 in Sydney, formerly of Gulgong. Beloved wife of Herbert (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Terry & Lorraine, Alan & Maree. Cherished nana, great grandmother, sister, aunty and friend. Aged 103 years "Forever in our hearts" Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Service to Celebrate the life of Loris Cunningham. The Service will take place at 11:30am on Monday 19th August 2019 at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, Gulgong. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to Gulgong General Cemetery. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Aug. 16, 2019