BOLTON, LIONEL JOHN Peacefully on Wednesday, 25th September 2019. Late of Trefusis Ave, Mudgee. Dearly beloved husband of Anne. Much loved father and father-in-law to Michael (dec), Leanne & Bruce, Albert (dec) and Steven (dec). Pop to his 4 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Aged 86 years "Out in the paddock" The relatives and friends of Mr Lionel Bolton are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at St John the Baptist Anglican Church, Mudgee on Friday 4th October 2019 commencing at 1.30pm. Following the Service the cortege will proceed to the Mudgee General Cemetery for interment. No flowers by request of the family. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Oct. 1, 2019