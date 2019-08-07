Home
FIELD, Lionel Arthur 1st August 2019. Aged 78 years. Late of Narooma and formerly The Entrance. Dearly loved husband of Carol (dec), very much loved father and father-in-law of David and Juliet, Kylie and Jason. Worlds greatest Poppy to Noah. Will be sadly missed by his Narooma golfing buddies. Lionel's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his funeral to be held at the Chapel of the Broulee Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Broulee, with a service commencing at 1:30pm on Saturday the 10rh of August 2019. Narooma Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4476 3888 A.F.D.A.



Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Aug. 7, 2019
