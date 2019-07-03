Home
AUSTIN, Lilian Joyce (Joyce) 16th June 2019 at Maranatha Lodge, Batehaven. Dearly loved wife of Herbert (dec), mother of Carol, Lynn, Robert and Debra. Aged 93 years. Joyce's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend her funeral to be held at the Chapel of the Broulee Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Broulee, with a service commencing at 10:30am on Friday the 5th of July 2019. Batemans Bay Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4472 8886 A.F.D.A.



Published in the Mudgee Guardian on July 3, 2019
