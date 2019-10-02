|
McNamara, Leo John (Jack) 26th September 2019 at at Kalparrin Nursing Home, Canberra. Dearly loved husband of Ella (Dec). Loved by all his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and their families. Aged 95 Loved and remembered The relatives and friends of the Late Jack McNamara are respectfully invited to attend his funeral to be held at the Chapel of the Broulee Memorial Gardens Crematorium 195 Broulee Road, Broulee. With a service commencing at 2.00pm on Thursday 3rd October 2019. Batemans Bay Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4472 8886 A.F.D.A.
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Oct. 2, 2019