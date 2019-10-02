Home
Services
Batemans Bay & Moruya District Funeral Pty. Ltd.
20 Old Princes Highway
Batemans Bay, New South Wales 2536
02 4472 8886
Resources
More Obituaries for Leo MCNAMARA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leo MCNAMARA

Add a Memory
Leo MCNAMARA Notice
McNamara, Leo John (Jack) 26th September 2019 at at Kalparrin Nursing Home, Canberra. Dearly loved husband of Ella (Dec). Loved by all his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and their families. Aged 95 Loved and remembered The relatives and friends of the Late Jack McNamara are respectfully invited to attend his funeral to be held at the Chapel of the Broulee Memorial Gardens Crematorium 195 Broulee Road, Broulee. With a service commencing at 2.00pm on Thursday 3rd October 2019. Batemans Bay Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4472 8886 A.F.D.A.



logo
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leo's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.