LARGE, Kevin "Kev". 27th August 2019 . Late of Wenonah Lodge Gulgong and formerly of Mayne Street Gulgong & "Lowlands" Birriwa. Much Loved brother of Eric (dec.), Joan (dec.), Laurie (dec.), Beryl (dec.), Nelson (dec.) and Mick, A cherished Uncle to their families. Aged 92 years "A chapter completed a page is turned a life well live a rest well earned" Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend A Service to Celebrate the Life of Kevin Large, which will take place at 1:30pm on Tuesday 3rd September 2019 at Gulgong Cemetery. Please meet at the cemetery. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Aug. 30, 2019