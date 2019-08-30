Home
Services
Macquarie Valley Funerals & Monuments
118 Market Street
Mudgee, New South Wales 2850
02 6372 2331
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin LARGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin LARGE

Add a Memory
Kevin LARGE Notice
LARGE, Kevin "Kev". 27th August 2019 . Late of Wenonah Lodge Gulgong and formerly of Mayne Street Gulgong & "Lowlands" Birriwa. Much Loved brother of Eric (dec.), Joan (dec.), Laurie (dec.), Beryl (dec.), Nelson (dec.) and Mick, A cherished Uncle to their families. Aged 92 years "A chapter completed a page is turned a life well live a rest well earned" Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend A Service to Celebrate the Life of Kevin Large, which will take place at 1:30pm on Tuesday 3rd September 2019 at Gulgong Cemetery. Please meet at the cemetery. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices