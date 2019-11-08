|
|
MASON: Kevin James 1 November, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Frances, Proud father & father-in-law of Natalie & Bill, Mark & Yvette much loved Grandfather of Jason, Samual, Patrick, Jack (dec), Rebecca Prosser & their partners, Jacob, Zachary & Joshua Mason, great grandfather of Seth, Emily, Alice, Reuben, Isabelle, Mira, Lucy, Charlotte, Codie & Karma, dear brother & brother-in-law of Raymond (dec) & Betty and fond uncle of their family. Aged 76 years Forever in our hearts. Funeral & committal services for KEVIN will be held in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, Bradwardine Road, Bathurst TODAY, FRIDAY (8TH NOVEMBER) AT 11.00AM.
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Nov. 8, 2019