KENNETH VINCENT KEECH

KENNETH VINCENT KEECH Notice
KEECH - 'KEN' KENNETH VINCENT HARRIS. On Thursday, 31st October 2019 at Mudgee District Hospital. Late of 'Kenevel', Rylstone. Dearly beloved Husband of Patricia. Loved father and father-in-law of Sue & Ken, Kay & Larry and Grant & Robyn. Aged 87 years The relatives and friends of Mr Ken Keech are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the Rylstone Uniting Church on Wednesday, 6th November 2019, commencing at 1.00pm. Following the Service the cortege will proceed to the Rylstone General Cemetery for interment. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Nov. 5, 2019
