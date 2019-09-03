|
|
CLARKE - KAYLA MARIE. On Friday, 23rd August 2019, tragically as the result of an accident. Late of Cumbo Road, Cumbo. Dearly beloved wife of Micheal. Loved mother of Lachlan and Riley. Loving daughter of Ben and Deborah. Greatly missed by her extended family. Aged 28 years "Sadly missed and forever in our hearts" The relatives and friends of Mrs Kayla Clarke are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at The Mudgee Race Club on Thursday, 5th September 2019, commencing at 11.00am. Following the Service, a private interment will take place. No flowers by request, donations to The McGrath Breast Cancer Foundation may be made at the service. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Sept. 3, 2019